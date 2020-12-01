AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $653,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $159,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,858 shares of company stock valued at $18,387,619. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

