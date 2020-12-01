AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 223.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock worth $141,619,120. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $417.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.68. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $422.50.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

