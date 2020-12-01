AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in FirstCash by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FirstCash by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.27 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.