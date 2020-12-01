AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,875 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 130,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 578.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $4,111,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,517,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,339,577 shares of company stock worth $570,019,182 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $245.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.17 and its 200-day moving average is $210.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

