AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,402 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

CHKP stock opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.86. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

