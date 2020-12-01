AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE CMP opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

