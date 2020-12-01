AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 71.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,616,000 after buying an additional 660,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 112.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,120,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $92,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,826,355 shares of company stock valued at $142,836,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.45 and a beta of 0.94. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

