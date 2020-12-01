AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,401.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In related news, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $905,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,978.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $96,604.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,643,283 shares of company stock valued at $553,472,440. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

