AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $50,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.10, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.