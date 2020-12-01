AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $677,000 Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

