AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $673,000 Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.04. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

