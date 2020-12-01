AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $665,000 Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $147,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PFGC opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,363 shares of company stock worth $3,684,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.
Performance Food Group Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.