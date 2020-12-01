AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $665,000 Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $147,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,363 shares of company stock worth $3,684,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.