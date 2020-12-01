AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 65.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $382.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $409.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

