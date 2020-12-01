AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $652,000 Investment in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $42.31.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

CTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

