AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $712,000 in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,585.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,283.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $291,738.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 850,828 shares of company stock valued at $34,056,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

