AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $692,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,055 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

