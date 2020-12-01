AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after buying an additional 949,760 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after buying an additional 681,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 991.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 407,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 417.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 388,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 313,252 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

