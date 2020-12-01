AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 46.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 101,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 159,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.