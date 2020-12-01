AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,906 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. HSBC downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

LVS opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

