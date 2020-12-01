AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $722,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 42.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after buying an additional 58,407 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 37,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in McKesson by 56.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 51.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $179.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

