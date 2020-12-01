AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 240.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Mizuho decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

