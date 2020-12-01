AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $704,000 Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Allegion by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegion by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE ALLE opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.