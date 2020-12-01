AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $686,000 Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

Shares of FLT opened at $265.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

