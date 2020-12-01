AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 68.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,645 shares of company stock worth $7,166,648. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

