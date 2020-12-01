AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total value of $432,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $481.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $432.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

