AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $652,000 Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 178.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

CommScope stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

