AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

WK opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,504,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $8,202,450. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

