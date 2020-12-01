AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 344.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Monro worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Monro by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNRO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Monro stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

