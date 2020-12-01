AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

