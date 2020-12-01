AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

CHE stock opened at $478.25 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $528.29. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.26 and a 200 day moving average of $480.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total transaction of $1,940,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,246,895.00. Insiders have sold 12,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,341,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

