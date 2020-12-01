AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 265.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

