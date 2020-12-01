AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 152.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,532,000 after buying an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,652,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,319,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 382,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,045,000 after buying an additional 52,497 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total transaction of $163,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,237,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,062 shares of company stock worth $47,974,238. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $297.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.57 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.48.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

