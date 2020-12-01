AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

