AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,078 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $180.51 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

