Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of AOSL opened at $24.84 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $633.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.00 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,364 shares of company stock worth $2,571,891 in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

