Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 83,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

