AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

AGNC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,763,000 after buying an additional 1,007,243 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $99,330,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $85,460,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,716,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,600,000 after buying an additional 88,555 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.