Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Aenza S.A.A. stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $862.89 million during the quarter.

GraÃ±a y Montero SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services.

