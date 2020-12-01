Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

