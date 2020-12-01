Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

AXDX opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

