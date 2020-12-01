Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $435,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $6,963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $283,217.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,598,372 shares of company stock valued at $208,731,194.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

