Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 9,599 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PIPR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $97.89.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

