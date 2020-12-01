AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1,425.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,395 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.69% of AAON worth $21,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AAON by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AAON by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

