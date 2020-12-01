65,895 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 542,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,873 shares of company stock valued at $513,800. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MWA opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

