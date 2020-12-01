658 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,775,000 after purchasing an additional 393,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $332.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.70 and a 200-day moving average of $302.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $335.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

