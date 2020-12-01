56,000 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 19,817 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $259,999.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,557,514 shares of company stock worth $61,265,289 in the last three months. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

