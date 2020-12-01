4,000 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.62.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total transaction of $28,933.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,362 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,811 shares of company stock worth $34,761,981. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -310.89 and a beta of 2.43.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

