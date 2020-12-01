36,028 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of VIAC opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.