$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to post $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.79 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $12.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

CNQ stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.3236 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

