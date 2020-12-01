29,700 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 64.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE SPCE opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.